CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.35 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 181.50 ($2.27). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.36), with a volume of 188,976 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £121.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.85.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In other CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income news, insider Louise Hall bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,900 ($6,140.35). Also, insider Seema Paterson purchased 5,000 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,468.67). In the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

