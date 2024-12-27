American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and traded as low as $42.50. American Business Bank shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 1,954 shares changing hands.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

