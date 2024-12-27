Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Declines By 38.3%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 10.31.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Kovler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.89 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,350. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max Holtzman sold 1,097 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $45,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

