True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in December

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.8 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.72.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

