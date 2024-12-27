True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in December

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.8 days.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.72.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
