Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Rises By 160.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLDP stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.