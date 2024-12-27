Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Up 157.0% in December

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Trading Down 11.9 %

CREV stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Carbon Revolution Public has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

