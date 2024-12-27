Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.77 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 276.04 ($3.46). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.47), with a volume of 36,993 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.95. The company has a market capitalization of £194.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,217.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

Insider Activity at Schroder Income Growth

About Schroder Income Growth

In other news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.83 ($12,475.98). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

