Short Interest in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Drops By 61.1%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

Shares of LDTCW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. LeddarTech has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

