Barclays PLC Purchases 36,684 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,172.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,205.60. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $393,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

