Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 570.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.36 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.38%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

