Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 527.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $42.49 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

