Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jamf by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $127,545.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,973.28. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

