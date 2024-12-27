Barclays PLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 494.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 43.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $762.15 million, a PE ratio of -96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

