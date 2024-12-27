Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,595 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ZYME opened at $14.50 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $998.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

