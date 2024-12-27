Barclays PLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,673,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

CCBG opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.56. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

