Barclays PLC Has $1.92 Million Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 519,275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,582,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at $350,250.12. The trade was a 50.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $183,611.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,060.86. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Trading Up 0.4 %

PubMatic stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.