Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 134.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Concentrix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $62,738,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 74.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,160,000 after acquiring an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $641,668. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.