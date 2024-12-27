Barclays PLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $774.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.06.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

