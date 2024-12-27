Barclays PLC Sells 880 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 44.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after buying an additional 749,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $54,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 124.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

