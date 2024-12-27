Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 341.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Universal in the second quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Universal by 57.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVV opened at $54.83 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Universal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

