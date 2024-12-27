Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,620 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ATRenew by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 67.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RERE opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. ATRenew Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

