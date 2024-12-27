Barclays PLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $546,183.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $126,480.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,585. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRON opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.76. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

