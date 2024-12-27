Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 130.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 309.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $121.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.32.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

