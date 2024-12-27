Barclays PLC Sells 17,132 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 136.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 252,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several research firms have commented on CCAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

