HighTower Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LiqTech International Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.