Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush cut Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $983,853.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,817.60. The trade was a 48.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

