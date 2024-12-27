MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts



Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

