Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 603,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.