Barclays PLC Has $2 Million Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTBI opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.84. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

