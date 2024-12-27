MML Investors Services LLC Has $172,000 Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 27,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 158,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,307 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RCS stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

