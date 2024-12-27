Barclays PLC Acquires 19,977 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $41.58 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $60.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

