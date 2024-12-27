Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 335.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadre by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 82,501 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cadre by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after buying an additional 167,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cadre by 30.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cadre in the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,934,330.02. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,907,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,127,655.48. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,310 shares of company stock worth $7,704,941 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadre

Cadre Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.