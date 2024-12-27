Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 93,140 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WT. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $34,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,915,000. The trade was a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.