Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,477 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.8 %

USPH opened at $91.87 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

