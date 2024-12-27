Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.22 Million Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $29,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,764 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 46.13, a current ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

