Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,563 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $28,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cohu by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $136,724. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHU

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.