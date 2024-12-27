Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of EZBC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $62.83.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

