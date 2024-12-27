Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 50.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 66.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.90 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -760.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

