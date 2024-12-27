Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 103.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $762,180 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

