Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Visteon worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Visteon by 60.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 422.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

