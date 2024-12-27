Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,509 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 740.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after buying an additional 834,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 87.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after acquiring an additional 436,342 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock worth $13,420,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

CarMax Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $85.17 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

