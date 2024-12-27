COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of COMPASS Pathways worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 621,222 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPS stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.25. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

