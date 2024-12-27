Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 836,210 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 694,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,449.10. This represents a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,092 shares of company stock valued at $673,039. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -143.63 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

