Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). 2,340,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,015,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.15.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
