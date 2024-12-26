Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 751.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,097.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

