Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Vistry Group
Vistry Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Vistry Group
In related news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.