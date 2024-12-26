Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

