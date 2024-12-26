Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 279,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 177,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
