OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.01. The stock has a market cap of £24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

