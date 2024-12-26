Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 751.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,097.66.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

