Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
About Imperial Metals
Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.
